Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vale S.A. $VALE

Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE - Free Report) by 1,714.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,682 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 248,205 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Vale were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its position in Vale by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 15,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on VALE. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Vale from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $16.50 target price (down from $19.50) on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vale from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vale

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of VALE opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.82. The stock has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 0.46. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.94.

Vale (NYSE:VALE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world's largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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