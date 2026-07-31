Waverly Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 145.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,295 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,359,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $875,574,000 after purchasing an additional 362,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,815,060 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 322,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSK. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $236.27.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total value of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,877.74. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Verisk Analytics News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verisk Analytics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target for VRSK from $240 to $260 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Wells Fargo raised its price target for from $240 to $260 and maintained an “overweight” rating, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Verisk acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services, a geospatial intelligence and catastrophe-response company. The deal should strengthen Verisk’s real-time damage assessment and event-response capabilities for insurers. Verisk Acquires McKenzie Intelligence Services

Verisk acquired McKenzie Intelligence Services, a geospatial intelligence and catastrophe-response company. The deal should strengthen Verisk’s real-time damage assessment and event-response capabilities for insurers. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $806 million, or 5.8% on an organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EPS of $1.98 exceeded estimates near $1.93, supported by insurance-related subscription growth, Underwriting and Claims gains, and cost discipline. Verisk Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 4.3% year over year to $806 million, or 5.8% on an organic constant-currency basis. Adjusted EPS of $1.98 exceeded estimates near $1.93, supported by insurance-related subscription growth, Underwriting and Claims gains, and cost discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Verisk declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized yield is approximately 0.9%, providing modest shareholder support.

Verisk declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 15. The annualized yield is approximately 0.9%, providing modest shareholder support. Negative Sentiment: Net income fell 9.8% year over year to $229 million, limiting the impact of the revenue and EPS beats. Quarterly Results

Net income fell 9.8% year over year to $229 million, limiting the impact of the revenue and EPS beats. Negative Sentiment: Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.45–$7.75 has a midpoint below the roughly $7.66–$7.64 analyst expectation, while revenue guidance was broadly in line. This may have prompted profit-taking after the earnings release.

Fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.45–$7.75 has a midpoint below the roughly $7.66–$7.64 analyst expectation, while revenue guidance was broadly in line. This may have prompted profit-taking after the earnings release. Negative Sentiment: Chief Information Officer Nick Daffan is stepping down after two decades, with the chief technology officer serving as interim replacement. The transition creates some execution and leadership uncertainty.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 6.0%

VRSK stock opened at $200.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.94 and a 12-month high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The business's 50-day moving average is $185.37 and its 200 day moving average is $189.00.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The company had revenue of $806.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verisk Analytics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verisk Analytics wasn't on the list.

While Verisk Analytics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here