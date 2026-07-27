Waverly Advisors LLC Sells 1,182 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Waverly Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $521.95 on Monday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $512.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.09 billion, a PE ratio of 171.13 and a beta of 2.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.22 and a 1-year high of $584.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMD. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $660.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a "market perform" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $522.43.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. The trade was a 9.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This represents a 4.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 310,310 shares of company stock valued at $141,185,456. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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