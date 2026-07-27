Waverly Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Waverly Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,736 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,551 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 949,794 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $302,167,000 after purchasing an additional 294,395 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 13.0% in the first quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,899 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $450.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Analog Devices from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 17,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $7,354,292.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 56,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,546,776. This represents a 23.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.83, for a total transaction of $389,830.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,295,536.77. This represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 103,858 shares of company stock worth $42,062,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $371.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $218.37 and a 1-year high of $445.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.38%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here