WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 32,704 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,198 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 32,704 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.9% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $31,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s China-made EV sales rose nearly 40% in May, suggesting a firmer recovery in a key market. Reuters article

Tesla’s China-made EV sales rose nearly 40% in May, suggesting a firmer recovery in a key market. Positive Sentiment: Tesla expanded its unsupervised robotaxi service area in Austin, supporting the autonomy growth narrative. Reuters article

Tesla expanded its unsupervised robotaxi service area in Austin, supporting the autonomy growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: FSD Supervised reportedly gained approval in Estonia, extending Tesla’s driver-assistance rollout in Europe. Zacks article

FSD Supervised reportedly gained approval in Estonia, extending Tesla’s driver-assistance rollout in Europe. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s IPO and talk of a possible Tesla-SpaceX link are drawing attention to Elon Musk’s broader empire, but this is still speculative for TSLA. CNBC article

SpaceX’s IPO and talk of a possible Tesla-SpaceX link are drawing attention to Elon Musk’s broader empire, but this is still speculative for TSLA. Negative Sentiment: Tesla settled some racism claims in California, while a larger jury trial still looms as a legal overhang. TipRanks article

Tesla settled some racism claims in California, while a larger jury trial still looms as a legal overhang. Negative Sentiment: New FSD-related litigation in China and intensifying robotics competition raise concerns about Tesla’s valuation and growth story. Yahoo Finance article

Tesla Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $423.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 388.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.21 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.14.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. China Renaissance dropped their price target on Tesla from $382.00 to $372.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Tesla from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $395.20.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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