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WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 20,199 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Written by MarketBeat
June 5, 2026
Check Point Software Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • WCG Wealth Advisors opened a new position in Check Point Software Technologies, buying 20,199 shares valued at about $3.75 million in the fourth quarter.
  • Check Point reported better-than-expected quarterly EPS of $2.50, though revenue of $668.4 million came in slightly below estimates; the company also issued FY2026 and Q2 2026 guidance.
  • Insider activity was notable, with Director Yoav Chelouche selling 25,000 shares in a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 transaction, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating and a $146.50 target price.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,199 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $136.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $112.23 and a 52 week high of $233.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.80.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Check Point Software Technologies

In other news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Roth Mkm set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $185.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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