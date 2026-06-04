WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 24,417 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $14,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,950 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 2.0%

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $437.65 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $200.38 and a 1-year high of $450.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock's fifty day moving average is $384.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.12.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $1.1136 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,495,165 shares in the company, valued at $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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