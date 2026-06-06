WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 122.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,195 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Faithward Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Raymond James Raises its Price Target on Marvell (MRVL) to $235 from $105

Raymond James raised its price target on Marvell to $235 from $105 and reiterated a Strong Buy rating, reflecting continued analyst confidence. Neutral Sentiment: Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook.

Marvell received unusual call-option activity, which may signal trader interest, but it does not by itself change the fundamental outlook. Neutral Sentiment: There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens.

There was ongoing speculation that Marvell could be added to the S&P 500 in an upcoming index rebalancing, which could provide a passive-fund boost if it happens. Negative Sentiment: Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Micron, Marvell, and Broadcom lead chipmakers' premarket losses

Broader chip stocks sold off after Broadcom’s outlook disappointed Wall Street, dragging MRVL down with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Several reports warned that Marvell was overbought after its rapid run-up, making it vulnerable to profit-taking and a momentum unwind. Why Is Marvell Technology Stock Falling On Friday?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $218.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Down 16.7%

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $263.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $164.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.56. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $324.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 226,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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