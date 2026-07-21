WCM Investment Management LLC Buys 10,314 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. $QCRH

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH - Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 10,314 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.43% of QCR worth $6,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth about $403,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 50.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 675 shares of the bank's stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,799,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of QCR in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on QCR from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QCR currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $101.00.

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QCR Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $97.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.65 and a 12 month high of $100.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.14. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.21. QCR had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 21.98%.The company had revenue of $89.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. QCR's payout ratio is 5.01%.

Insider Activity at QCR

In related news, CEO Laura L. Ekizian sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total value of $71,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,093 shares in the company, valued at $578,591.28. This trade represents a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Klein sold 310 shares of QCR stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $28,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 428 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,948. The trade was a 42.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is a bank holding company that delivers community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, QCR Bank. The company focuses on serving individuals, small to medium-sized businesses and municipal clients in select Midwestern markets.

QCR Bank offers a broad array of deposit and lending products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, mortgage lending and treasury management solutions.

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