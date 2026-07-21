WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,420 Fabrinet $FN

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,420 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $13,487,000. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fabrinet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Fabrinet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $494.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $594.90 and a 200 day moving average of $564.08. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $272.49 and a fifty-two week high of $748.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fabrinet news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,435.03. This trade represents a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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