Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,060 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sandisk by 12.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Sandisk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Sandisk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Composition Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Sandisk by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Sandisk from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,603.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total value of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Shek sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,736.00, for a total value of $1,041,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 32,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $55,954,752. This trade represents a 1.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,625 shares of company stock worth $8,913,497. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Trading Down 10.5%

SNDK opened at $2,090.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $309.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.67 and a beta of 4.87. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,546.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $881.10. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company's revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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