Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Invests $2.04 Million in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,138 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.55, for a total transaction of $43,563.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,870.35. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. BTIG Research set a $182.00 price objective on D.R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of D.R. Horton from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $158.33.

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D.R. Horton Stock Up 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $149.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 6.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.17 and a 52-week high of $184.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.35 and a 200 day moving average of $150.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 9.95%.The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is currently 16.35%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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