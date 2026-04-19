Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,881,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.75 and a 52-week high of $281.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.96. The company has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a PE ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total value of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group set a $310.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial set a $283.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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