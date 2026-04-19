Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. Takes $3.47 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekao Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych S.A. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $2,712,000. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. MASTERINVEST Kapitalanlage GmbH now owns 98,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 250,978 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,968,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Wealth Management Group now owns 2,333 shares of the company's stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company's stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 36,093 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $5,858,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 34,994 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,576.02. This trade represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,827 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $2,056,296.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,639 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,026,158.09. The trade was a 50.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 348,618 shares of company stock worth $55,462,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 2.8%

PG opened at $147.05 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $170.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 64.44%.

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Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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