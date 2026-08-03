Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Buys Shares of 29,394 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,394 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company's stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company's stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $267.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.39 billion, a PE ratio of 705.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $278.76. The business's 50 day moving average price is $245.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Datadog's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Key Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increases boosted sentiment. Morgan Stanley, BTIG, and Citi raised their Datadog targets to $300, $289, and $300, respectively, while maintaining bullish ratings. The revisions reflect growing confidence in Datadog’s fundamentals and helped drive a sharp recent rally. Datadog Jumped 7.7% Following Upward Price Target Revisions

Morgan Stanley, BTIG, and Citi raised their Datadog targets to $300, $289, and $300, respectively, while maintaining bullish ratings. The revisions reflect growing confidence in Datadog’s fundamentals and helped drive a sharp recent rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand is supporting the growth narrative. An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Datadog’s accelerating growth and potential demand from artificial intelligence workloads. Investors view AI adoption as a catalyst for increased observability, security, and infrastructure-monitoring spending. Datadog Rose on Accelerating Growth and AI-Driven Demand

An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Datadog’s accelerating growth and potential demand from artificial intelligence workloads. Investors view AI adoption as a catalyst for increased observability, security, and infrastructure-monitoring spending. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming earnings expectations are favorable. Zacks and other coverage point to Datadog’s history of earnings surprises and indicators suggesting a potential beat in its upcoming report. Wall Street is also expecting year-over-year earnings growth, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of results. Will Datadog Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks and other coverage point to Datadog’s history of earnings surprises and indicators suggesting a potential beat in its upcoming report. Wall Street is also expecting year-over-year earnings growth, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Cloudaware partnership expands Datadog’s capabilities. Cloudaware LogSight is being added to the Datadog Marketplace, helping customers discover previously unmonitored cloud logs and improve visibility across multicloud environments. The integration could support compliance use cases and broaden Datadog’s platform value. Cloudaware and Datadog Partner on LogSight

Cloudaware LogSight is being added to the Datadog Marketplace, helping customers discover previously unmonitored cloud logs and improve visibility across multicloud environments. The integration could support compliance use cases and broaden Datadog’s platform value. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is the main risk. After a substantial rally, investors are questioning how much upside remains. Datadog trades at elevated valuation multiples, leaving the stock vulnerable to a pullback if earnings, guidance, or AI-related growth fail to exceed already-high expectations. How Much Track Is Left for DDOG Stock?

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.87, for a total transaction of $4,897,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $401,586.80. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 47,054 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.79, for a total value of $11,518,348.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 612,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $149,994,338.13. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,443,481 shares of company stock valued at $336,715,299. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. Wall Street Zen raised Datadog from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Datadog from $255.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Datadog from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Datadog from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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