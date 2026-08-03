Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Has $7.42 Million Stock Position in Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,246 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 98,984 shares during the quarter. Celsius comprises 2.6% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. owned 0.08% of Celsius worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 1.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 18,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Celsius by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on shares of Celsius and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on Celsius from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.65.

View Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $29.21 on Monday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day moving average is $37.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz purchased 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. This trade represents a 3.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.36 per share, for a total transaction of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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