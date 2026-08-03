Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. increased its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 103.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,542 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,438 shares during the quarter. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.3% during the first quarter. E Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,271 shares of the company's stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.6% during the first quarter. LFG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,268 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,651 shares of the company's stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,337 shares of the company's stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 23,086 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in British American Tobacco by 207.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 18,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BTI

More British American Tobacco News

Here are the key news stories impacting British American Tobacco this week:

Positive Sentiment: British American Tobacco reported progress in its next-generation nicotine business during the first half of 2026. New categories contributed more revenue, growth accelerated, margins improved, and the vaping division returned to growth after a two-year downturn. These developments support the company’s long-term transition away from traditional tobacco and may justify a valuation premium. British American Tobacco: The Right Kind Of Growth

British American Tobacco reported progress in its next-generation nicotine business during the first half of 2026. New categories contributed more revenue, growth accelerated, margins improved, and the vaping division returned to growth after a two-year downturn. These developments support the company’s long-term transition away from traditional tobacco and may justify a valuation premium. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted British American Tobacco among consumer-goods companies under review, potentially drawing attention to its recurring cash flow, dividend appeal and smoke-free growth strategy. Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies

Analyst commentary highlighted British American Tobacco among consumer-goods companies under review, potentially drawing attention to its recurring cash flow, dividend appeal and smoke-free growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on results and management’s smoke-free transition, but the immediate share-price impact depends on how investors interpret the outlook and execution risks. BTI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s second-quarter earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on results and management’s smoke-free transition, but the immediate share-price impact depends on how investors interpret the outlook and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: British American Tobacco’s updated fiscal 2026 outlook trails analyst expectations: EPS guidance of 4.725 is below the 4.810 consensus, while revenue guidance of $33.7 billion is below the $35.0 billion estimate. The reduced outlook is likely the main reason investors have pressured the stock.

British American Tobacco’s updated fiscal 2026 outlook trails analyst expectations: EPS guidance of 4.725 is below the 4.810 consensus, while revenue guidance of $33.7 billion is below the $35.0 billion estimate. The reduced outlook is likely the main reason investors have pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reported quarterly EPS of $1.11 and revenue of $8.10 billion were substantially below consensus estimates of $2.21 and $16.42 billion, respectively. Although the magnitude may reflect reporting or accounting differences, the headline miss creates near-term confidence concerns. British American Tobacco Earnings Results

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $60.71 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $49.88 and a 52-week high of $67.30. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

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