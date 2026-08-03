Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Makes New Investment in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 104,752 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,986,000. DigitalOcean makes up 3.2% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. owned about 0.10% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOCN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter worth $2,358,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,310 shares of the company's stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 12,229 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter worth $1,365,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $2,101,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,803,630.74. This represents a 15.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $3,812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 573,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,423,980. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 39,338 shares of company stock worth $6,191,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE DOCN opened at $117.28 on Monday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.61.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, July 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $98.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DOCN

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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