Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Sells 13,606 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. cut its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG - Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,604 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 13,606 shares during the quarter. NRG Energy comprises approximately 3.8% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company's stock.

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NRG Energy Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:NRG opened at $134.56 on Monday. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $189.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.07.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $10.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.43 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 70.67% and a net margin of 0.74%.NRG Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. NRG Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-9.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. NRG Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 223.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NRG. UBS Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $184.00 target price on NRG Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $201.79.

Get Our Latest Report on NRG

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Virginia Kinney sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 45,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,752,554.72. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy NYSE: NRG is a U.S.-based integrated power company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of power generation assets and participates in wholesale and retail energy markets. NRG supplies electricity to utilities, commercial and industrial customers, and retail consumers, while also providing energy-related products and services designed to manage consumption and support reliability.

NRG's generation mix includes conventional thermal plants as well as renewable and distributed energy resources.

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