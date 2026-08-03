Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Takes $10.48 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 178,368 shares of the natural resource company's stock, valued at approximately $10,484,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up about 3.7% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Steph & Co. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 493 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2%

FCX opened at $62.53 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.39%.The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's payout ratio is 14.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.27.

View Our Latest Analysis on FCX

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

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