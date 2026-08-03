Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Takes $3.65 Million Position in Aura Minerals Inc. $AUGO

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. purchased a new stake in Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 44,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,645,000. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. owned approximately 0.05% of Aura Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGO. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Aura Minerals by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Virtus Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aura Minerals by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company's stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Aura Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mauad Bruno Sousa sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $7,748,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 434,965 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,701,088.20. This trade represents a 18.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Luvizotto Glauber Rosa sold 22,367 shares of Aura Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,459,894.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 411,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,887,193.26. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,092 shares of company stock valued at $30,450,738.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Aura Minerals from $104.50 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Aura Minerals from $122.00 to $94.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $79.27.

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Aura Minerals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUGO opened at $54.57 on Monday. Aura Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $110.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 50.53.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 111.96%. The business had revenue of $382.61 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.89%.

Aura Minerals Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

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