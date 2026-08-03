Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. Takes $6.76 Million Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. bought a new stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,759,000. Vista Energy makes up 2.4% of Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth High Governance Asset Management Ltda. owned 0.09% of Vista Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,989,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,145,000 after acquiring an additional 402,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vista Energy by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,634,260 shares of the company's stock valued at $176,843,000 after buying an additional 649,468 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Vista Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,335,815 shares of the company's stock worth $162,321,000 after buying an additional 693,566 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,610,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,237,870 shares of the company's stock worth $60,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50,178 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VIST. HSBC started coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.24.

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Vista Energy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE VIST opened at $70.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.62. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vista Energy had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Company Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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