Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Acquires New Stake in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $284.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNOW

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 343 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total value of $87,502.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,060 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,290,856.60. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.56, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 397,879 shares in the company, valued at $102,875,594.24. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 2,051,274 shares of company stock worth $496,879,031 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $294.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.54 and a beta of 1.35. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.20. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $118.30 and a one year high of $304.17.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 23.79%.The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

More Snowflake News

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

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