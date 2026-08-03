Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Acquires Shares of 34,603 Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,603 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,085,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,674 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,762,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $469,461,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 13,342 shares of the company's stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas lifted its position in Datadog by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 41,280 shares of the company's stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 1,964.8% during the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 38,550 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,242,000 after buying an additional 36,683 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $17,376,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 434,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,690,388.79. The trade was a 14.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 53,912 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total transaction of $14,612,847.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 531,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,011,846.55. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,443,481 shares of company stock valued at $336,715,299. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Datadog News

Here are the key news stories impacting Datadog this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst price-target increases boosted sentiment. Morgan Stanley, BTIG, and Citi raised their Datadog targets to $300, $289, and $300, respectively, while maintaining bullish ratings. The revisions reflect growing confidence in Datadog’s fundamentals and helped drive a sharp recent rally. Datadog Jumped 7.7% Following Upward Price Target Revisions

Morgan Stanley, BTIG, and Citi raised their Datadog targets to $300, $289, and $300, respectively, while maintaining bullish ratings. The revisions reflect growing confidence in Datadog’s fundamentals and helped drive a sharp recent rally. Positive Sentiment: AI-driven demand is supporting the growth narrative. An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Datadog’s accelerating growth and potential demand from artificial intelligence workloads. Investors view AI adoption as a catalyst for increased observability, security, and infrastructure-monitoring spending. Datadog Rose on Accelerating Growth and AI-Driven Demand

An investor letter from Carillon Tower Advisers highlighted Datadog’s accelerating growth and potential demand from artificial intelligence workloads. Investors view AI adoption as a catalyst for increased observability, security, and infrastructure-monitoring spending. Positive Sentiment: Upcoming earnings expectations are favorable. Zacks and other coverage point to Datadog’s history of earnings surprises and indicators suggesting a potential beat in its upcoming report. Wall Street is also expecting year-over-year earnings growth, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of results. Will Datadog Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Zacks and other coverage point to Datadog’s history of earnings surprises and indicators suggesting a potential beat in its upcoming report. Wall Street is also expecting year-over-year earnings growth, reinforcing bullish sentiment ahead of results. Positive Sentiment: Cloudaware partnership expands Datadog’s capabilities. Cloudaware LogSight is being added to the Datadog Marketplace, helping customers discover previously unmonitored cloud logs and improve visibility across multicloud environments. The integration could support compliance use cases and broaden Datadog’s platform value. Cloudaware and Datadog Partner on LogSight

Cloudaware LogSight is being added to the Datadog Marketplace, helping customers discover previously unmonitored cloud logs and improve visibility across multicloud environments. The integration could support compliance use cases and broaden Datadog’s platform value. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is the main risk. After a substantial rally, investors are questioning how much upside remains. Datadog trades at elevated valuation multiples, leaving the stock vulnerable to a pullback if earnings, guidance, or AI-related growth fail to exceed already-high expectations. How Much Track Is Left for DDOG Stock?

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG opened at $267.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.20, a P/E/G ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.54. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.01 and a 52 week high of $278.76.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 3.69%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $220.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Datadog from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $178.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Datadog from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DDOG

About Datadog

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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