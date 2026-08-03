Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Buys 62,429 Shares of Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda grew its stake in shares of Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B - Free Report) TSE: ABX by 80.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,461 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock after acquiring an additional 62,429 shares during the quarter. Barrick Mining comprises approximately 1.7% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Mining by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Mining by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 33,385 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Barrick Mining by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,810 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. increased its holdings in Barrick Mining by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 43,454 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrick Mining by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the gold and copper producer's stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Barrick Mining from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Barrick Mining from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Cormark Capital Markets downgraded shares of Barrick Mining from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrick Mining

Barrick Mining Price Performance

Shares of B stock opened at $36.73 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.47. Barrick Mining Corporation has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.44.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B - Get Free Report) TSE: ABX last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 32.14%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Mining Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Barrick Mining's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Barrick Mining Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company's activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

Further Reading

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