Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Has $11.97 Million Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda trimmed its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,575 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,912 shares during the period. Curtiss-Wright makes up approximately 3.6% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,101 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $67,611,000 after buying an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth about $5,423,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 46.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $724.00 to $768.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $860.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $773.67.

Read Our Latest Report on CW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the sale, the vice president owned 2,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total value of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,119 shares of company stock worth $2,257,998. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 0.2%

CW stock opened at $725.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $745.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $711.52. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 52 week low of $464.91 and a 52 week high of $808.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.The business had revenue of $913.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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