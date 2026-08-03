Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Has $7.06 Million Stake in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lowered its position in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR - Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,183 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 54,533 shares during the period. Timken accounts for 2.1% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.10% of Timken worth $7,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Timken by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other Timken news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 37,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $4,362,818.54. Following the transaction, the director owned 206,455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,225,429.70. This represents a 15.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $1,109,823.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,656,351.50. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,079 shares of company stock valued at $8,296,144. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $137.69 on Monday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $136.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.88. Timken Company has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $146.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21.

Timken (NYSE:TKR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.17 billion. Timken had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Timken has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Timken Company will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Timken's previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Timken's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Timken from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Timken from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $150.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company is a global manufacturer specializing in engineered bearings and mechanical power transmission products. Its core offerings include tapered and cylindrical roller bearings, spherical and plain bearings, mounted bearing units, and precision gear drives. Timken's products serve a broad range of industries, from industrial machinery and aerospace to automotive, rail, wind energy and heavy equipment.

Beyond bearings, Timken's portfolio extends to industrial chains, belts, couplings and related components designed to optimize power transmission systems.

See Also

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