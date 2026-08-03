Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,229 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 27,281 shares during the period. British American Tobacco makes up approximately 1.8% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1,386.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.16% of the company's stock.

Get BTI alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of British American Tobacco from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $51.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting British American Tobacco this week:

Positive Sentiment: British American Tobacco reported progress in its next-generation nicotine business during the first half of 2026. New categories contributed more revenue, growth accelerated, margins improved, and the vaping division returned to growth after a two-year downturn. These developments support the company’s long-term transition away from traditional tobacco and may justify a valuation premium. British American Tobacco: The Right Kind Of Growth

British American Tobacco reported progress in its next-generation nicotine business during the first half of 2026. New categories contributed more revenue, growth accelerated, margins improved, and the vaping division returned to growth after a two-year downturn. These developments support the company’s long-term transition away from traditional tobacco and may justify a valuation premium. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary highlighted British American Tobacco among consumer-goods companies under review, potentially drawing attention to its recurring cash flow, dividend appeal and smoke-free growth strategy. Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Goods Companies

Analyst commentary highlighted British American Tobacco among consumer-goods companies under review, potentially drawing attention to its recurring cash flow, dividend appeal and smoke-free growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s second-quarter earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on results and management’s smoke-free transition, but the immediate share-price impact depends on how investors interpret the outlook and execution risks. BTI Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

The company’s second-quarter earnings call and presentation provided additional detail on results and management’s smoke-free transition, but the immediate share-price impact depends on how investors interpret the outlook and execution risks. Negative Sentiment: British American Tobacco’s updated fiscal 2026 outlook trails analyst expectations: EPS guidance of 4.725 is below the 4.810 consensus, while revenue guidance of $33.7 billion is below the $35.0 billion estimate. The reduced outlook is likely the main reason investors have pressured the stock.

British American Tobacco’s updated fiscal 2026 outlook trails analyst expectations: EPS guidance of 4.725 is below the 4.810 consensus, while revenue guidance of $33.7 billion is below the $35.0 billion estimate. The reduced outlook is likely the main reason investors have pressured the stock. Negative Sentiment: Reported quarterly EPS of $1.11 and revenue of $8.10 billion were substantially below consensus estimates of $2.21 and $16.42 billion, respectively. Although the magnitude may reflect reporting or accounting differences, the headline miss creates near-term confidence concerns. British American Tobacco Earnings Results

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.1%

BTI stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $67.30.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc (BTI) is a multinational tobacco manufacturer and nicotine products company headquartered in London. Founded in 1902 as a joint venture to commercialize tobacco products outside the United States, the company has grown into one of the world's largest tobacco firms with a long history in manufacturing and global distribution of combustible tobacco products.

BAT's core business remains the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products under a portfolio of well-known consumer brands, including Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Kent and Rothmans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider British American Tobacco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and British American Tobacco wasn't on the list.

While British American Tobacco currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here