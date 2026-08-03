Go Pro
→ Your book attached (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New $12.39 Million Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Freeport-McMoRan logo with Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda initiated a $12.39 million position in Freeport-McMoRan, purchasing 210,816 shares and making FCX its sixth-largest holding. Institutional investors collectively own 80.77% of the company.
  • Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27. Recent target changes ranged from $58.50 to $82.00.
  • Freeport-McMoRan beat quarterly expectations, reporting $0.74 in earnings per share versus the $0.62 consensus and $7.03 billion in revenue. The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, equivalent to a 0.5% annual yield.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 210,816 shares of the natural resource company's stock, valued at approximately $12,392,000. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 3.7% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 43.7% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 493 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Essex Bank grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the first quarter. Essex Bank now owns 14,104 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the natural resource company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 18,674 shares of the natural resource company's stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, CICC Research lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $64.40 to $63.40 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of FCX opened at $62.53 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $63.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 11.39%.Freeport-McMoRan's revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Freeport-McMoRan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Freeport-McMoRan Right Now?

Before you consider Freeport-McMoRan, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Freeport-McMoRan wasn't on the list.

While Freeport-McMoRan currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
tc pixel
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system
From Porter & Company (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
Why Bloom Energy May Be the Most Important AI Infrastructure Stock
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August‘s Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: August's Top Tech Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines