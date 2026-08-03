Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI - Free Report) TSE: AGI in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,461 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $6,241,000. Alamos Gold comprises 1.9% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,098 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings cut Alamos Gold from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Alamos Gold from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $47.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AGI stock opened at $27.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $55.41.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI - Get Free Report) TSE: AGI last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $594.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.58 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 52.64%.Alamos Gold's quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Alamos Gold's payout ratio is 5.78%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer engaged in the exploration, development and operation of mining projects in North America. Its principal activities include the acquisition, exploration and development of gold-bearing properties, and the management of operating mines. The company focuses on sustainable production practices and maintains a portfolio that spans both producing assets and advanced-stage development projects.

Alamos Gold operates multiple open pit and underground mines, including the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in Ontario, Canada, and the Mulatos mine in Sonora, Mexico.

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