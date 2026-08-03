Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Core Natural Resources, Inc. $CNR

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,071 shares of the energy company's stock, valued at approximately $4,406,000. Core Natural Resources makes up 1.3% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned about 0.08% of Core Natural Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Natural Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,669,844 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $501,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39,557 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,707,442 shares of the energy company's stock worth $328,146,000 after purchasing an additional 267,925 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Core Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $86,297,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,224 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $66,491,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares during the period. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its holdings in Core Natural Resources by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 708,225 shares of the energy company's stock worth $74,172,000 after buying an additional 405,505 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNR. Zacks Research upgraded Core Natural Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Core Natural Resources from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Core Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Core Natural Resources from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $112.50.

View Our Latest Report on CNR

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

CNR stock opened at $79.69 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.29. Core Natural Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.78 and a 12-month high of $114.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.32 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $899.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 1.49%.Core Natural Resources's revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Core Natural Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Core Natural Resources's dividend payout ratio is currently -32.79%.

About Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Core Natural Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Core Natural Resources wasn't on the list.

While Core Natural Resources currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here