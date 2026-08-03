Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Makes New Investment in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda acquired a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,941,000. Vista Energy makes up approximately 2.4% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned approximately 0.10% of Vista Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ping Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vista Energy by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,900 shares of the company's stock worth $10,944,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,912,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 149,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,265,000 after acquiring an additional 112,348 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in Vista Energy during the fourth quarter worth $19,227,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 1,885.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 259,794 shares of the company's stock worth $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 246,707 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC initiated coverage on Vista Energy in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.24.

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Vista Energy Stock Performance

VIST opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company's fifty day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.24. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $81.44. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vista Energy had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 20.26%. On average, analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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