Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Purchases 132,925 Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda grew its position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) by 170.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,873 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,925 shares during the period. Amer Sports makes up 2.1% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's holdings in Amer Sports were worth $6,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Amer Sports by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,214,439 shares of the company's stock worth $194,759,000 after buying an additional 4,843,742 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amer Sports during the second quarter valued at $108,562,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Amer Sports by 63.5% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,343,481 shares of the company's stock worth $220,436,000 after buying an additional 2,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the second quarter worth about $87,287,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Amer Sports by 5,847.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,986,102 shares of the company's stock worth $74,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Amer Sports

In other Amer Sports news, CEO Stuart Haselden sold 215,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $7,657,331.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 215,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,657,331.75. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,580 shares of company stock worth $29,200,266.

Amer Sports Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE AS opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $35.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.56. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $42.76. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.05.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AS. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 price target on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amer Sports presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on Amer Sports

Amer Sports Profile

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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