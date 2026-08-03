Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda Purchases Shares of 122,624 DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 122,624 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,519,000. DigitalOcean makes up about 3.2% of Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda owned 0.12% of DigitalOcean at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,420,341 shares of the company's stock worth $116,467,000 after purchasing an additional 252,303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,660,731 shares of the company's stock worth $47,430,000 after buying an additional 426,264 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,610,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,505,000 after acquiring an additional 45,680 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DigitalOcean by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,441,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in DigitalOcean by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,359,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,432,000 after acquiring an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company's stock.

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DigitalOcean Price Performance

DOCN opened at $117.28 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $187.50. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22 and a beta of 1.61.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.76 million. DigitalOcean had a return on equity of 88.86% and a net margin of 24.97%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.230 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCN. William Blair reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on DigitalOcean from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DigitalOcean from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $151.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DigitalOcean

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Hilary Schneider sold 4,338 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $678,376.44. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,323 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,630.74. The trade was a 15.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Steinfort sold 10,000 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,700,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 538,414 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $91,568,068.98. This trade represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,338 shares of company stock valued at $6,191,576. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean's platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

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