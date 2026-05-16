Wealth Science Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,321 Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,321 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Wealth Science Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 309,697 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $264.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $278.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business's fifty day moving average price is $234.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $230.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $2,187,624.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 190,593 shares of company stock valued at $46,081,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $333.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $285.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $296.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Fifty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $312.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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