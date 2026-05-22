Wealth Science Advisors LLC Invests $3 Million in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,021 shares of the iPhone maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000. Apple makes up about 1.7% of Wealth Science Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in Apple by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at $833,980,668.14. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 1,534 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $421,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 13,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,675,650. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 97,759 shares of company stock valued at $24,964,305 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles highlighted Apple as a long-term winner, citing its strong ecosystem, share buybacks, customer loyalty, and improving AI strategy. Evercore ISI also reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $365, while Wedbush stayed upbeat on Apple’s AI opportunity and services growth. Article Title

Several articles highlighted Apple as a long-term winner, citing its strong ecosystem, share buybacks, customer loyalty, and improving AI strategy. Evercore ISI also reiterated an Outperform rating and lifted its price target to $365, while Wedbush stayed upbeat on Apple’s AI opportunity and services growth. Positive Sentiment: Apple was also said to be bucking a weak smartphone market, with iPhone 17 demand helping it stand out versus peers as broader handset demand softens. That suggests continued relative share gains in premium devices. Article Title

Apple was also said to be bucking a weak smartphone market, with iPhone 17 demand helping it stand out versus peers as broader handset demand softens. That suggests continued relative share gains in premium devices. Positive Sentiment: Apple said its App Store fraud-prevention systems, using AI and human review, blocked $2.2 billion in suspicious transactions last year. That reinforces the strength of Apple’s services platform and the value of its ecosystem controls. Article Title

Apple said its App Store fraud-prevention systems, using AI and human review, blocked $2.2 billion in suspicious transactions last year. That reinforces the strength of Apple’s services platform and the value of its ecosystem controls. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary framed Apple as one of the market’s “monster stocks” and a core Buffett-style holding, reinforcing its defensive appeal for long-term investors rather than pointing to a near-term catalyst. Article Title

Some commentary framed Apple as one of the market’s “monster stocks” and a core Buffett-style holding, reinforcing its defensive appeal for long-term investors rather than pointing to a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Apple also remained in the spotlight in broader AI and smart-glasses discussions, with analysts saying its future visionOS platform could matter in AR/VR over time. This is strategically important, but not an immediate earnings driver. Article Title

Apple also remained in the spotlight in broader AI and smart-glasses discussions, with analysts saying its future visionOS platform could matter in AR/VR over time. This is strategically important, but not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc turned cautious on Apple, warning that the stock’s valuation looks stretched and could be due for profit-taking. That is the clearest near-term headwind in the news flow and may be weighing on the shares. Article Title

KeyBanc turned cautious on Apple, warning that the stock’s valuation looks stretched and could be due for profit-taking. That is the clearest near-term headwind in the news flow and may be weighing on the shares. Negative Sentiment: Apple is also asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a contempt order tied to its Epic Games App Store dispute, keeping regulatory and margin pressure concerns alive around App Store rules and fees. Article Title

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $304.99 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $193.46 and a one year high of $305.54. The company has a market cap of $4.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $268.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The firm had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Apple's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.06%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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