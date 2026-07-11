WealthCare Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

WealthCare Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,600 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 54,136 shares during the quarter. O'Reilly Automotive makes up about 20.8% of WealthCare Asset Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WealthCare Asset Management LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $19,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $415,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,816,772 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $167,646,000 after purchasing an additional 60,618 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,268 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,394,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 5,027,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,575,382. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.71 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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