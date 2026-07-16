Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 44,526 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 44,526 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $55,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. United Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 67.9% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $904.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $943.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Melius Research initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,268.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This trade represents a 31.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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