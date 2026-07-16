Go Pro
→ ALT SL: New Patent Reveals Elon Musk’s Next Breakthrough: M.A.G.I. (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Written by MarketBeat
July 16, 2026
TJX Companies logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its TJX stake by 11.7% in the first quarter, adding 21,382 shares to reach 203,603 shares valued at about $32.5 million.
  • TJX reported strong quarterly results, posting EPS of $1.19 versus the $1.02 estimate and revenue of $14.32 billion, with sales up 9.2% year over year. The company also raised guidance for fiscal 2027 and Q2 2027.
  • The retailer announced a quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share, while analysts remain largely bullish with an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $176.89.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of TJX Companies.

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:TJX opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TJX Companies Right Now?

Before you consider TJX Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TJX Companies wasn't on the list.

While TJX Companies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
BlackRock is hoarding it. JPMorgan is hoarding it. Do you own it?
From Awesomely, LLC (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
Amazon’s New Debt Deal Puts Its AI Spending Story on Trial
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn‘t Ready for What‘s Coming.
The Fed Just Changed Everything. Your Portfolio Isn't Ready for What's Coming.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
Rare Earth Boom: 3 ETFs to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines