Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,603 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 21,382 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:TJX opened at $151.00 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $156.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 55,624 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.65, for a total value of $9,102,867.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 201,496 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,974,820.40. This represents a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $182.00 target price (up from $168.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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