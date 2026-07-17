Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 17,985 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,076 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 17,985 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $188.95.

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Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,131,150.98. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,092,983 shares of company stock worth $519,161,650 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $168.12 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average is $161.22 and its 200-day moving average is $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.99 and a fifty-two week high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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