Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 32,246 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 797,815 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $76,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 912.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $16,574,986,000 after purchasing an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 859.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after buying an additional 76,840,318 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $310.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52. The business's fifty day moving average is $80.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.86 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $33,244,599.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total value of $2,789,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $111.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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