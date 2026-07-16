Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,079 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $32,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total transaction of $63,664,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,664,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $132.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $180.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.28. The company has a market capitalization of $381.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.72. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Oracle's revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Oracle's payout ratio is 34.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Arete Research set a $255.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $268.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

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About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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