Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 116,208 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 5,620 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $14,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,056,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,727,862 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,861,301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,897,079 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $4,931,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Qualcomm by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,645,603 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,163,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Qualcomm by 120.1% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,152,866 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $502,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,529 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Qualcomm from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Freedom Capital cut shares of Qualcomm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Qualcomm from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on Qualcomm and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Qualcomm from $160.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $221.31.

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Qualcomm News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Article Title

Micron signed long-term agreements with Qualcomm and other auto suppliers to secure memory and storage components for AI-enabled vehicles, reinforcing Qualcomm’s position in the automotive chip market and supporting its long-term growth narrative. Positive Sentiment: Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Article Title

Several recent commentary pieces argued Qualcomm still has meaningful upside tied to AI, data-center, and broader semiconductor demand, with one note upgrading the stock and another highlighting a potential growth story that may not yet be fully priced in. Neutral Sentiment: Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Article Title

Qualcomm announced it will report fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which keeps investors focused on upcoming guidance and commentary rather than changing fundamentals right now. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Article Title

Reports that a supposed Qualcomm-Anthropic partnership code reference was not real likely cooled some AI enthusiasm, but the issue appears to have been more speculative than fundamental. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Article Title

EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan; while insider sales can weigh on sentiment, the sale was small relative to his remaining stake and does not appear to signal a major shift in outlook. Negative Sentiment: Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Article Title

Broader semiconductor sentiment has been turning cautious, with Bank of America calling long semiconductors a very crowded trade, which may be pressuring QCOM along with the sector. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary also highlighted Qualcomm’s multi-day slide and the possibility that investors are reducing exposure ahead of earnings and amid weaker near-term sentiment. Article Title

Insider Activity

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. This represents a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $452,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,899.04. This represents a 9.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 21,721 shares of company stock worth $4,044,465 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualcomm Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.61 on Friday. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 12-month low of $121.99 and a 12-month high of $259.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50-day moving average is $208.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 42.11%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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