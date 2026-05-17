WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Acquires 19,328 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 218.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,173 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,328 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Oracle by 76.9% during the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $35,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 290.9% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collier Financial bought a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Oracle (ORCL) , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , setting a 12-month price target of about $245 and pointing to strong backlog growth and accelerating cloud infrastructure economics as key upside drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand.

Wedbush said Oracle is building a durable position for the next phase of the AI cycle, suggesting the market may be underestimating its role in future AI demand. Positive Sentiment: Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Oracle Went From Tech Dinosaur to AI Heavyweight

Coverage focused on Oracle’s “AI heavyweight” status as investors increasingly view its legacy software base, cloud expansion, and AI infrastructure exposure as a major advantage. Positive Sentiment: Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Oracle Expands Its Agentic AI Push Through U.S. Defense Partnerships

Oracle also drew attention for expanding its agentic AI push through U.S. defense partnerships, reinforcing the idea that its AI platform is gaining traction in high-value government and enterprise use cases. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle added Cleveland Clinic CEO Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board, which may support its healthcare strategy but is unlikely to be an immediate stock-moving catalyst. Oracle adds Cleveland Clinic CEO to board of directors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oracle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Melius Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $275.00 to $220.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of ORCL opened at $193.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.55. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $134.57 and a 12-month high of $345.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.92.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is 35.91%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Featured Stories

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