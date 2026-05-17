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WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Written by MarketBeat
May 17, 2026
Palantir Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • WealthPlan Investment Management increased its Palantir position by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 37,550 shares valued at about $6.68 million.
  • Palantir’s latest earnings beat expectations, reporting $0.33 EPS on $1.63 billion in revenue, with revenue up 84.7% year over year. The company also topped analyst estimates and continues to post strong profitability metrics.
  • Despite strong fundamentals and upbeat analyst coverage, the stock has seen heavy insider selling, including large sales by CEO Alex Karp and insider Shyam Sankar, while the shares trade below their recent highs amid ongoing valuation concerns.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,550 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,886,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $675,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 16,190 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 72,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,974,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

More Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 493,025 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.78, for a total value of $65,956,884.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $860,507,475.24. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $22,465,494.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,029,479 shares of company stock valued at $137,685,797 over the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.93 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.79.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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