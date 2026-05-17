WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Sells 15,056 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,190 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,056 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1,666.7% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 106 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other International Business Machines news, Director Michael Miebach acquired 434 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, with a total value of $101,265.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. HSBC upgraded International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and raised their price target for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Evercore raised their price target on International Business Machines from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.41.

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International Business Machines News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $219.56 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $212.34 and a 12-month high of $324.90. The stock has a market cap of $206.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $240.49 and a 200-day moving average of $275.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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