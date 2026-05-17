WealthPlan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,497 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 68,585 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $46.44 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.24. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, SVP Mary-Lee Stillwell sold 8,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $428,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 43,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,100. This trade represents a 16.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Erik Vestberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total value of $9,922,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 145,069 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,873.09. This trade represents a 57.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Verizon Communications from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Williams Trading set a $54.00 price objective on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Dbs Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $50.59.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

More Verizon Communications News

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Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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