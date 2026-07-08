WealthPLAN Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,233.32 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,078.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,030.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,249.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,243.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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