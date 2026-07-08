WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,508 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TXN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after buying an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,288,604 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,213,832,000 after buying an additional 1,517,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,865,312 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,952,933,000 after acquiring an additional 248,515 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,184,514 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,513 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,813,193 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,743,432,000 after acquiring an additional 137,735 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $276.84.

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Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This trade represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $293.30 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.99. The firm has a market cap of $266.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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