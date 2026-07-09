WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,260 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 5,260 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD opened at $517.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $843.69 billion, a PE ratio of 169.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.59 and a 1 year high of $584.73. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $482.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.Advanced Micro Devices's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Advanced Micro Devices

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. BTIG Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.92.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total transaction of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total transaction of $57,586,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,334,572,400.31. The trade was a 4.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,739 shares of company stock worth $161,135,671. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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